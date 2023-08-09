Katherine Watt - Stay as out-of-date on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons schedule.

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Tuesday, August 8 , 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Katherine Watt
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/stay-as-out-of-date-as-possible-on
Bio:
Katherine Watt earned a philosophy and natural sciences degree from Penn State in 1996 and then worked as a reporter for small newspapers. In 2003 she earned a paralegal certificate and has provided legal research and writing for small firms practicing constitutional, civil rights and environmental law. She also published several independent journalism blogs and worked on local food, water and energy security campaigns. She founded Bailiwick News in 2016. Since early 2020, Katherine has focused on Covid-19 issues, including legal framework investigations. She is married with two children, and lives and works in Pennsylvania.
Gen-X Catholic writer, paralegal, printmaker, wife and mother
Gen-X Catholic writing about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.
“We are no longer sovereign citizens of a functioning Constitutional republic.” Catherine Watt
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
