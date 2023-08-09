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Katherine Watt - Stay as out-of-date on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons schedule.
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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74 views • August 09, 2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Tuesday, August 8 , 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Katherine Watt

Topic: Stay as out-of-date as possible on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons schedule.


https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/stay-as-out-of-date-as-possible-on

Bio:                         

Katherine Watt earned a philosophy and natural sciences degree from Penn State in 1996 and then worked as a reporter for small newspapers. In 2003 she earned a paralegal certificate and has provided legal research and writing for small firms practicing constitutional, civil rights and environmental law. She also published several independent journalism blogs and worked on local food, water and energy security campaigns. She founded Bailiwick News in 2016. Since early 2020, Katherine has focused on Covid-19 issues, including legal framework investigations. She is married with two children, and lives and works in Pennsylvania.  

Gen-X Catholic writer, paralegal, printmaker, wife and mother

Gen-X Catholic writing about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.

“We are no longer sovereign citizens of a functioning Constitutional republic.” Catherine Watt

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

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Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

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Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

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Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/










Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticeoligarchybioweaponsweaponization
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