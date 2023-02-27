Die Phönixe fliegen über das Meer zum Kosmos in e moll

Topic content: our world is not structured in 4 dimensions, but in real terms in 6 dimensions



Phönix 1 432 Hz Music Healing Frequencies in e-moll /E-Dur Die Phönixe fliegen über das Meer zum Kosmos mit neuer Superlux R102 Mikro Gitarre "Classica" Custem Line in e-moll / Kamera jap. ZOOM Q8 / , Audi- Speakers: Prersonius Monitor Studio Boxen, mit TBone TS 140 Stereo set. engl: WHITE MAGIC MUSIC, engl: The healing principle of Jarumir Khan ! PHÖNIXE 1: The phoenixes fly over the sea to the cosmos in E minor. These sound frequency values X are then transformed with quantum Leds, which heal the DNA strands. The world is sound and through these vibrations and frequencies every cell is flooded. I will comment on this later. In my long observation with harmonizers and the research of neurological findings, I came across a video with Irene Caesar in my search with Alfred Lembrement Webre and also very seriously occupied myself with the 6 dimensional world of the physicist Burkhard Heim and his friend and former student Dr. Illobrand von Ludwiger. I visited Mr Ludwiger personally because I had so many questions. It took years until I understood this theory from the beginning. So our world is not structured in 4 dimensions, but in real terms in 6 dimensions: Length, width and height + the Einstein time are integrated with 2 more dimensions. In the 6 and the 5 dimension the organisation of the world is prepared. In this world you will also find the other world. At this point, for reasons of time, I must venture a cut so that you can understand the practice of my work. DR. Irene Caesar from Moscow uses e.g. quantum led glasses, and as a 2 further healing method: Consists in/of an elixir, which is then transformed and integrated into the individual colour and sound frequencies according to the music. The transmission is amplified with a special chain (harmonizer) or electret. We do it much better, via the sound frequencies and also with Leds ! GOOM, for example, is such a sound software. The sound frequencies are always sufficient, because the vibrations of the sound and its frequencies have the same values as the colours, which pass directly into the DNA and its scalar wave part. The scalar waves are thus frequented by sound and transmit exactly those frequencies that I have conveyed in my music. The movements and the frequencies have been made by the "Phoenize" in the piece by me exactly so for healing. I AM WORKING ON HOW YOU CAN SEE ON MY TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND ALSO In my piece you can see when you run the software with GOOM, e.g. often the "0" , the 8 , or an infinite number if you tilt the 8 once to the side. Sometimes also a G. Then I noticed that GOOM changes to another dimensional plane at higher positions. This means that they are immortal at that moment. As if they are STOPPING time. The integrity and synchronisation in this process is achieved through our consciousness (and this includes not only the nervous system and its various nerve cells), but all the various cells of the body are "BATHED" in the colour light of the tones or one could say "flooded" in these frequencies, which positively influences the organs and also the consciousness. The scalar wave components within the DNA are positively frequented. This is not a matter of faith, but a physical reality that affects the bios, the psyche and the pneuma. The DNA is healed and thus also the cells, the organs etc.! ! Just have a look at my guitar videos with the software "GOOM". see also to Heim: https://t.me/whitemagicmusic/36 in pdf // to the interaction between colours and sound see: https://t.me/whitemagicmusic/35 the healing colours are sytematical , for example: https://t.me/whitemagicmusic/97 Telegram (https://t.me/whitemagicmusic/36) WHITE MAGIC MUSIC

