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Alex Jones Responds To Washington Post Current Hit Piece
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111 views • March 10, 2021
Washington Post sIdes With The Medical Tyranny Enslaving us all, and Alex Jones joins the show to tell us how he feels about it
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604920c24289f939151191a4
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604920c24289f939151191a4
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