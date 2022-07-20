'Rona "Experts" Lied To America

Remember The Scarf Lady?

* We were right; they were making up stuff.

* Dr. Birx exposes her own corruption, keeps making up numbers.

* 15 days was not the magic number.

* Weddings are dangerous?

* Birx undermined Trump administration, altered data.

* Virus could have leaked from lab — or likely came from animal?





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 July 2022)