'Rona "Experts" Lied To America

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Remember The Scarf Lady?
* We were right; they were making up stuff.
* Dr. Birx exposes her own corruption, keeps making up numbers.
* 15 days was not the magic number.
* Weddings are dangerous?
* Birx undermined Trump administration, altered data.
* Virus could have leaked from lab — or likely came from animal?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 July 2022)