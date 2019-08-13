© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftists Are Unable To Meme And Take A Joke
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
251 views • August 13, 2019
Those that consider themselves on the left are constantly upset about jokes coming from President Trump or other conservatives. Tom Pappert and Will Johnson reveal why the left can't meme.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.