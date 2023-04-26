Skyfall 2018: End Time Conspiracies Foretold by Pastor Dean Odle

October 5th, 2018

This was the final session of the first night of Skyfall 2018. This presentation, by Pastor Dean Odle, shows how this and many REAL conspiracies were foretold by God through His prophets and apostles in the Bible for thousands of years BEFORE they happened. The Bible specifically foretold things like the birth of the United States, Russia, the EU, communism, Islam, the United Nations, the rise of Satan worship, the mark of the Beast, and the suppression of the truth of creation. Your mind will be blown.