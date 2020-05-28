MUST WATCH: Meet Bill Gates A Corbett Report Full 4 Parts

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Full 4 part series produced by James Corbett delving into Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: www.corbettreport.com/gates
00:00:00 - Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolised Global Health
00:24:06 - Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
00:52:15 - Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
01:29:10 - Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates