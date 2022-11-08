Create New Account
Will Chaos Be The Winner of the Election?
The New American
Published 20 days ago

Because we didn't secure our elections after the big steal in 2020, who will believe the results of 2022?  


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. Bannons War Room - Mike Lindell: Tune Into The Real Time Crime Desk Tomorrow For Election Night https://rumble.com/v1sa0em-mike-lindell-tune-into-the-real-time-crime-desk-tomorrow-for-election-night.html

2. FoxNews.com - Tucker on Election machines and what the left is saying now.  https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315130104112


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


politicssecurityelection chaos

