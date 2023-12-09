Create New Account
The blind and congenitally deformed dog was thrown away like a plastic toy at a park
High Hopes
Pitiful Animal


Dec 8, 2023


This puppy was thrown away like a plastic toy at a park

Shtizu was abandoned by his owner because of blindness, deformities and many other diseases

He was born to a malnourished and weakened mother dog

He was inbred so he had an extremely rare condition called Congenital Hydrocephalus

It was a serious brain condition that causes a buildup of fluid deep inside the brain.

Excess fluid increases the size of the brain and puts strong pressure on it.

If left untreated, it can cause permanent brain damage and even eventually lead to death.

Since morning the dog had been moving violently and vomiting

It was heartbreaking to see this puppy suffer so much on the treatment table

The poor little dog had been through a lot at such a young age.

He needed your support and prayers to recover

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPsFCLCHnoc

