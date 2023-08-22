[Bidan]'s Psy-Op

All Lies
* Propaganda is designed to force the population into submission.
* If you can get people to accept and repeat blatant falsehoods, you destroy their sense of justice and integrity.
* You don’t have to make them believe it; you just have to make them accept it.
* That’s called psychological warfare.
* You have a choice of whether you want to be the victim.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 August 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.