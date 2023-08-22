[Bidan]'s Psy-Op

All Lies

* Propaganda is designed to force the population into submission.

* If you can get people to accept and repeat blatant falsehoods, you destroy their sense of justice and integrity.

* You don’t have to make them believe it; you just have to make them accept it.

* That’s called psychological warfare.

* You have a choice of whether you want to be the victim.





