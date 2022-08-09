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an0maly George Soros- Anti-Semitism Accusations - CBS Retracts Ukraine Reporting As 5.5 Billion Sent
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George Soros, Anti-Semitism Accusations & CBS Retracts Ukraine Reporting As 5.5 Billion Sent There!