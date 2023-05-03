Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Drops Some Hard Truths on What Led to the Ukraine War
"If you're addressing Russia hostilely from the beginning, of course their reaction is going to be a hostile reaction back...We have to put ourselves in the shoes of our opponents."

@RobertKennedyJr continues to wake up the democrats!  


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1653559390190854146

unpresidential candidatenatorobert f kennedy jrred pillsukraine war origins

