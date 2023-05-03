Robert F. Kennedy Jr Drops Some Hard Truths on What Led to the Ukraine War
"If you're addressing Russia hostilely from the beginning, of course their reaction is going to be a hostile reaction back...We have to put ourselves in the shoes of our opponents."
@RobertKennedyJr continues to wake up the democrats!
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1653559390190854146
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.