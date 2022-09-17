Jesus Word The Tree of Life

This is a video made because of the will of God to demontrate the picking of a fruit from the tree of Life, a culmination of the marriage into the body of Christ.





The holy Spirit was with me recording this video, and ofcourse the holy Spirit is also with the words from the Bible quoted on the side, please be aware: :





"Therefor I tell you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, except the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit"