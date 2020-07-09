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Bill Cooper Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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28 views • July 09, 2020
To see the rest of this video go to https://www.getwisdom.com/bill-cooper-channeled-by-karl-mollison-12-june-2017-2/
Milton William "Bill" Cooper
(May 6, 1943 – November 6, 2001)
was an American conspiracy theorist,
radio broadcaster, and author best
known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale
Horse, in which he warned of multiple
global conspiracies, some involving
extraterrestrial aliens. Cooper also
described HIV/AIDS as a man-made
disease used to target blacks, Hispanics,
and homosexuals, and that a cure was
made before it was implemented. He has
been described as a "militia
theoretician". source Wikipedia
We now know he was much more than
that. He was prescient in his
knowledge and observations and he,
among a select few, was deeply devoted
to the truth and alerting his fellow
man to the perils of his day. As it
turns out, many of us are still in
dire need of his message.
From his book “Behold A Pale Horse”
“One basic truth can be used as
a foundation for a mountain of lies,
and if we dig down deep enough in
the mountain of lies, and bring out
that truth, to set it on top of the
mountain of lies; the entire mountain
of lies will crumble under the weight
ofthat one truth, and there is nothing
more devastating to a structure of lies
than the revelation of the truth upon
which the structure of lies was built,
because the shock waves of the revelation
of the truth reverberate, and continue
toreverberate throughout the Earth for
generations to follow, awakening even
those people who had no desire to be
awakened to the truth.” Delamer Duverus
“If we do not act in concert with each
other and ensure that the future becomes
what we need it to be, then we will surely
deserve whatever fate awaits us.
I believe with all my heart that God put
me in places and in positions throughout
my life so that I would be able to deliver
this warning to His people. I pray that I
have been worthy and that
I have done my job.
Milton William "Bill" Cooper
(May 6, 1943 – November 6, 2001)
was an American conspiracy theorist,
radio broadcaster, and author best
known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale
Horse, in which he warned of multiple
global conspiracies, some involving
extraterrestrial aliens. Cooper also
described HIV/AIDS as a man-made
disease used to target blacks, Hispanics,
and homosexuals, and that a cure was
made before it was implemented. He has
been described as a "militia
theoretician". source Wikipedia
We now know he was much more than
that. He was prescient in his
knowledge and observations and he,
among a select few, was deeply devoted
to the truth and alerting his fellow
man to the perils of his day. As it
turns out, many of us are still in
dire need of his message.
From his book “Behold A Pale Horse”
“One basic truth can be used as
a foundation for a mountain of lies,
and if we dig down deep enough in
the mountain of lies, and bring out
that truth, to set it on top of the
mountain of lies; the entire mountain
of lies will crumble under the weight
ofthat one truth, and there is nothing
more devastating to a structure of lies
than the revelation of the truth upon
which the structure of lies was built,
because the shock waves of the revelation
of the truth reverberate, and continue
toreverberate throughout the Earth for
generations to follow, awakening even
those people who had no desire to be
awakened to the truth.” Delamer Duverus
“If we do not act in concert with each
other and ensure that the future becomes
what we need it to be, then we will surely
deserve whatever fate awaits us.
I believe with all my heart that God put
me in places and in positions throughout
my life so that I would be able to deliver
this warning to His people. I pray that I
have been worthy and that
I have done my job.
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