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https://gnews.org/post/pkhyd187
06/30/2022 According to Tipping Point OAN, the CDC approve the new variant boosters, knowing they have not been through clinical trials and with little effectiveness on reducing hospitalization and mortality rates against the CCP Virus, would even lead to severe adverse and death