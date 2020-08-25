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The David Knight Show (25August20 Full Show)
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26 views • August 25, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:20 Lockdown Resistance Rises Against REPUBLICAN Tyrants in Idaho, Ohio, Utah
— 00:19:41 Patriots force their way into Idaho House (“it’s OUR House”) and retired prison guard and veteran talks about the prison system created by lockdown
— 00:28:00 Republican legislators in Ohio introduce bill to impeach Gov DeWine (R) for illegal lockdown
— 00:31:35 Update on Utah rally and moms organizing against Republican tyrant, to occupy the Governor’s mansion who just ordered $1,000 fine and jail for unmasked students
— 00:41:58 Taiwan health official exposes the fraud of testing. Scottish cancer deaths soar as patients kicked out to make way for COVID
— 00:56:00 Senators write a letter to Fauci about HCQ. They should ask him these TWO QUESTIONS
— 01:04:12 Former Australian Premier calls the current Premier a “meglomaniac”. It’s a Chinese model and the same tactic to take down western democracies and establishing a technocratic tyranny is the same in everywhere as Canadian constitutional lawyer explains
— 01:23:54 LA County comes after large church for 4th time, ignoring judge’s orders
— 01:28:19 GM worker exposes the insanity of corporate mask regulations from corporate head office (former CDC official)
— 01:37:54 Shanghai paper explains the insane and impossible regulations to travel by air or train and stay in a hotel. Same approach will be pushed out EVERYWHERE soon
— 01:46:29 RNC convention ignores the elephant in the room — lockdown & mandates — and trumpets how they are better slave owners than Democrats. They can get you bigger checks, faster. Has it come to this?
— 01:55:50 Cultural insanity and moral depravity are the root of our problems. Here’s some examples
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:20 Lockdown Resistance Rises Against REPUBLICAN Tyrants in Idaho, Ohio, Utah
— 00:19:41 Patriots force their way into Idaho House (“it’s OUR House”) and retired prison guard and veteran talks about the prison system created by lockdown
— 00:28:00 Republican legislators in Ohio introduce bill to impeach Gov DeWine (R) for illegal lockdown
— 00:31:35 Update on Utah rally and moms organizing against Republican tyrant, to occupy the Governor’s mansion who just ordered $1,000 fine and jail for unmasked students
— 00:41:58 Taiwan health official exposes the fraud of testing. Scottish cancer deaths soar as patients kicked out to make way for COVID
— 00:56:00 Senators write a letter to Fauci about HCQ. They should ask him these TWO QUESTIONS
— 01:04:12 Former Australian Premier calls the current Premier a “meglomaniac”. It’s a Chinese model and the same tactic to take down western democracies and establishing a technocratic tyranny is the same in everywhere as Canadian constitutional lawyer explains
— 01:23:54 LA County comes after large church for 4th time, ignoring judge’s orders
— 01:28:19 GM worker exposes the insanity of corporate mask regulations from corporate head office (former CDC official)
— 01:37:54 Shanghai paper explains the insane and impossible regulations to travel by air or train and stay in a hotel. Same approach will be pushed out EVERYWHERE soon
— 01:46:29 RNC convention ignores the elephant in the room — lockdown & mandates — and trumpets how they are better slave owners than Democrats. They can get you bigger checks, faster. Has it come to this?
— 01:55:50 Cultural insanity and moral depravity are the root of our problems. Here’s some examples
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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