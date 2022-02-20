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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine View of the Cannabis Craze, What You Need to Know
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23 views • February 20, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #32
Description: Divine View of the Cannabis Craze: What You Need to Know
What are the benefits and liabilities of cannabis use? What is the truth about cannabis as a cause of psychosis and violent behavior? Has cannabis treatment of pediatric epilepsy been misunderstood? Is legalization of cannabis a bad idea, and will promoting cannabis and investing in “pot stocks” have karmic consequences? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how medical benefits of cannabis get exaggerated and its dangers dismissed through manipulation of public opinion. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Divine View of the Cannabis Craze: What You Need to Know
What are the benefits and liabilities of cannabis use? What is the truth about cannabis as a cause of psychosis and violent behavior? Has cannabis treatment of pediatric epilepsy been misunderstood? Is legalization of cannabis a bad idea, and will promoting cannabis and investing in “pot stocks” have karmic consequences? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how medical benefits of cannabis get exaggerated and its dangers dismissed through manipulation of public opinion. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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