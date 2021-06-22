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America's Decline Into Darkness - The Fall Part 2
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31 views • June 22, 2021
THE SEDUCTION – LUST, and PRIDE
Genesis 3:6
“When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was desirable to make one wise, she took from its fruit and ate.”
Now we move from thinking to feeling...from the mind to the emotion. We have a thought and we let that thought begin to move and seduce us through our lust through our imagination! Satan has bypassed the front door of reason and has moved us to the backdoor of the imagination.
Our Nations Special Agencies Call This In Today’s Terminology Mind Control!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Genesis 3:6
“When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was desirable to make one wise, she took from its fruit and ate.”
Now we move from thinking to feeling...from the mind to the emotion. We have a thought and we let that thought begin to move and seduce us through our lust through our imagination! Satan has bypassed the front door of reason and has moved us to the backdoor of the imagination.
Our Nations Special Agencies Call This In Today’s Terminology Mind Control!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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