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Book Review of The Clamor of Lawyers
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VolumesOfValue presents insightful reviews of nonfiction books.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
The Clamor of Lawyers: The American Revolution and Crisis in the Legal Profession
By Peter Charles Hoffer and Williamjames Hull Hoffer
Publisher: Cornell University Press, 2018
Print length: 204 pages
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
The Clamor of Lawyers: The American Revolution and Crisis in the Legal Profession
By Peter Charles Hoffer and Williamjames Hull Hoffer
Publisher: Cornell University Press, 2018
Print length: 204 pages
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
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