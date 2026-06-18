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An example of why no one listens to Trump anymore.
March 9: "We're now totally independent of the Middle East. We don't need their oil."
April 1: "It doesn't really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need."
June 17: If I didn't agree to the MOU, we "would run out of reserves at about 4 weeks...we would really run out, and there'll be a time when you wouldn't be able to get it."
More:
Donald Trump and the White House on March 6, 2026:
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"