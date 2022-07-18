Wernher Von Braun and the FLAT EARTH. A Liar in life. Jose Kevin Qualls

Werhner Von Braun was the German Scientist captured by the US and brought to America. He built the first rocket, this is how NASA (to deceive) came into existence. Then he started helping the US military to build nuclear rockets to hit the firmament, which GOD created. Once he found out we could not leave earth but was contracted that he could not say anything about his new findings, or they would delete him. Instead of telling the truth, he deceived the worlds people by not telling the truth. upon his death bed, he told his family to put on his tombstone Psalm 19:1 1The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament sheweth his handywork. Meaning, you cannot get pass the firmament. So, did we really go to the moon? No we did not, here is more confession from Buzz Aldrin - https://youtu.be/SNIsgmJ2Zrg

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