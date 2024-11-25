BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Family Christmas Devotional Spurs Discussion About God’s Promises - Marty Machowski
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
404 followers
9 views • 5 months ago


There’s a plethora of examples in the Bible with countless promises made and kept by a holy and incredible God. This is an inspiring fact Marty Machowski has expanded upon in his delightful Christmas devotional for families, Promises Made, Promises Kept: A Family Devotional for Christmas. Marty is an accomplished author of many Christian books and the family life pastor for Covenant Fellowship Church. His Christmas devotional is perfect for kids of all ages. Filled with beautiful illustrations and age-appropriate stories and lessons, families can read and enjoy one each day in December leading up to Christmas. “Many of my books have a multi-level age range,” Marty says. Other titles Marty has written include The Prophecy and the Hope, Dragon Seed, and The Light Before Christmas.



TAKEAWAYS


If you want to write your own Christian stories, there’s only one way to start: by sitting down and putting your ideas on paper


Write early in the peace of the morning for fresh inspiration


The Light Before Christmas is an advent family devotional


Promises Made, Promises Kept is published as a fun “upside down” design that can be flipped either direction



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Promises Made book: https://bit.ly/40IYzfk

The Light Before Christmas book: https://bit.ly/4flpK4q

Redemption Tales series: https://bit.ly/3O3aXiM


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARTY MACHOWSKI

Website: https://martymachowski.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/martymachowski/

X: https://x.com/MartyMachowski


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

godfamilychristmaschristianbooksgiftsdevotionaltina griffincounter culture mom showcovenant churchmarty machowski
