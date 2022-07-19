Prof Phil Bell and Shane St. Pierre 7/19/2022 - 1

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Prof Phil Bell and Shane St. Pierre 7/19/2022 - 10:00 pm ESThttps://youtu.be/XV5f2QRYaSg
Professor Phil and Shane will be talking about the shape of the earth.
Professor Phil Bell: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbCCDBYkiYV3F41D26iu_sA
Shane St. Pierre
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre2
Odysee Stream:
https://odysee.com/ProfPhilBell:73181d419ce0c8feb5f3a65909992d89b2d17c91
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1crw8p-prof-phil-bell-and-shane-st.-pierre-7192022-1000-pm-est.html