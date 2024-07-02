Russian Army Advances Grinding Ukrainian Reserves

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue massive drone strikes in an attempt to damage Russian rear facilities. Russian air defense forces repelled dozens of Ukrainian UAVs over the border regions for the third night in a row. On July 1, 36 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Russian border. There were no reports regarding any damage on the ground.

Last night, another attack on the Crimean peninsula was reportedly repelled. Russian forces destroyed some air targets in the Kherson region and some on their way to the western part of the peninsula. The Ukrainian military reportedly used decoys to reveal the positions of Russian air defense systems near the Crimean Bridge. Another massive attack should be expected in the coming days.

In response, Russian strikes reportedly targeted the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovograd region. Russian missiles were likely hunting the Ukrainian aircraft that launched the attack on the peninsula.

Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian military facilities both near the front and in the strategic rear. The footage from the reconnaissance UAVs that are coordinating the strikes confirmed that large Ukrainian military reserves were destroyed on their way to the battlefields in recent days.

On June 29, a precision strike by a Russian Iskander missile destroyed a military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Ukrainka near Zaporozhie. Soon after, two more trains with military equipment were destroyed on their way to the frontlines in the Kharkiv region. According to unconfirmed reports, the trains were transferring German-made Leopard tanks to the battlefield.

More successful Russian strikes destroyed Ukrainian military warehouses containing NATO missiles and points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian servicemen in the rear regions and at the front. For example, on the morning of July 1, a Russian strike with an Izdeliye 305 missile destroyed the point of temporary deployment of Ukrainian UAV operators in the village of Pivnichnoe located near Gorlovka. According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses both in manpower and equipment.

The constant precision strikes in the Ukrainian rear support the ongoing Russian offensive on the frontlines. Over the past days, Russian troops advanced in different directions, including on the Seversk, Avdeevka and Kharkiv fronts. The Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed full control over the villages of Novopokrovskoe and Stepovaya Novoselovka. According to preliminary reports from the front, the village of Yasnobrodovka also came under Russian control.

The Russian military once again demonstrated its ingenuity. Russian assault groups secretly cleared a tunnel more than 3 km long in the village of Pivnichnoe and used it to launch a surprise attack on a well-fortified Ukrainian stronghold from the rear. Caught by surprise, Ukrainian forces were forced to abandon important military positions and were left with only two options, retreat or surrender.

