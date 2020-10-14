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BOONDOCKING 101: IT'S EASIER THAN YOU THINK - JASON & ABIGAIL EPPERSON (VIDEO)
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39 views • October 14, 2020
Boondocking, also known as dispersed camping, remote camping, dry camping, or wild camping can be a refreshing way to escape the busy campgrounds and find a little peace and quiet, but it can also be really intimidating. If you think you need to be loaded with thousands of dollars of solar and batteries in order to unplug and head off on your own, you don’t. You can easily Boondock with the exact rig you drove off the lot, no extras needed. In this RV Basics video, RV Miles creators and podcast hosts JASON and ABBY EPPERSON share tips and insights on how to make Boondocking a reality for even the timidest of campers. They have a schoolie and 3 boys, and left Chicago in 2016 to travel and homeschool their children.
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"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D and D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
Jason and Abigail on RV Miles
https://rvmiles.com/
https://rvmiles.com/podcast/
https://ourwanderingfamily.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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