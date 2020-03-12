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Medical Doctor Performs Direct Ozone Intravenous Therapy
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47 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and RejuvenateYou are proud to present a unique IV Therapy Video. In this video Dr. Rucker uses a Myers Cocktail, Gerovital, and Direct Ozone Intravenous Injection for anti-aging purposes.
Gerovital is stabilized procaine which was created by chemists for anti-aging purposes. There are documented cases where Gerovital helps reduce arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and dimentia, and other neurological issues.
Direct Ozone Intravenous Therapy is used because Dr. Rucker feels this this is more powerful of a protocol than the traditional autohemotherapy that we traditionally use at our medical practice. In fact, there are documented cases of Direct Ozone Injection curing the ebola virus in Sierra Leone.
If you are interested in setting up IV Therapy for anti-aging purposes or to treat a particular condition call our office at (941) 448-1199. You can also email us at [email protected]
Gerovital is stabilized procaine which was created by chemists for anti-aging purposes. There are documented cases where Gerovital helps reduce arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and dimentia, and other neurological issues.
Direct Ozone Intravenous Therapy is used because Dr. Rucker feels this this is more powerful of a protocol than the traditional autohemotherapy that we traditionally use at our medical practice. In fact, there are documented cases of Direct Ozone Injection curing the ebola virus in Sierra Leone.
If you are interested in setting up IV Therapy for anti-aging purposes or to treat a particular condition call our office at (941) 448-1199. You can also email us at [email protected]
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