People Will Forgive You For Being Wrong, But They Will Never Forgive You For Being Right... Especially If Events Prove You Right While Proving Them Wrong



Joe Rogan GOES OFF on the Vaccine Ideology:



"She's realizing here that there is a narrative, and one of the narratives is the vaccine might be bad for you. So she's saying, even if it turns out I injected actual poison, the idea that you wouldn't be upset that you were duped into injecting actual poison when you were thinking that this was somehow going to save people and save the world is so insane that that wouldn't bother you."

