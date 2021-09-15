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What This Senator Just Stated Should Have Every U.S. Citizen Terrified! This Isn’t Normal!
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1560 views • September 15, 2021
By Lisa Haven
What you are about to see is huge! A republican senator, Senator Jim Risch, dropped a bombshell at a congressional hearing, and what he said said should send chills down your spine. All that and more in this report…
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September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
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For More Information:
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/571868-without-drastic-changes-dems-are-on-track-to-lose-big-in-2022
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1437792885135618056
https://thegreggjarrett.com/biden-gets-mic-cut-again-after-going-off-script-to-ask-question-at-wildfire-briefing/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/13/biden-to-press-im-not-supposed-to-be-answering-all-these-questions/
https://thegreggjarrett.com/biden-gets-mic-cut-again-after-going-off-script-to-ask-question-at-wildfire-briefing/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3542741/white-house-cuts-biden-mic-stranded-americans-afghanistan/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-implies-handlers-are-in-charge
What you are about to see is huge! A republican senator, Senator Jim Risch, dropped a bombshell at a congressional hearing, and what he said said should send chills down your spine. All that and more in this report…
Clean Your Digestive System Get The Tea: https://getthetea.com/
Get The Tea: https://getthetea.com/shop/super-strength/
Specials: https://getthetea.com/product-category/specials/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
For More Information:
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/571868-without-drastic-changes-dems-are-on-track-to-lose-big-in-2022
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1437792885135618056
https://thegreggjarrett.com/biden-gets-mic-cut-again-after-going-off-script-to-ask-question-at-wildfire-briefing/
https://nypost.com/2021/05/13/biden-to-press-im-not-supposed-to-be-answering-all-these-questions/
https://thegreggjarrett.com/biden-gets-mic-cut-again-after-going-off-script-to-ask-question-at-wildfire-briefing/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3542741/white-house-cuts-biden-mic-stranded-americans-afghanistan/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-implies-handlers-are-in-charge
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