Trump Legal Team Rep. Ray Smith Opening to Georgia Senate Subcommittee Voter Fraud Hearing..

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden Fulton County stopped counting ballots after a pipe supposedly burst.



Poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night after a burst pipe caused flooding.

We now know that a pipe never burst. It was all a lie in order to kick out poll watchers while a few crooks stayed behind to count illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team also released shocking footage of a ‘ballot heist’ in Georgia.



Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

A huge spike for Joe Biden during the same time the suitcases of ballots started to be scanned!