Why Ending the War Won't End the Crisis, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Even if conflict stopped today, the impact on agriculture and food production wouldn't disappear immediately. Learn why supply chains, planting seasons, and fertilizer shortages could continue affecting food systems well into the future.
#FoodSecurity #SupplyChain #Agriculture #GlobalEconomy #Preparedness #FoodCrisis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:21End Screen