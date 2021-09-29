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The Awakening is Growing
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38 views • September 29, 2021
TheCrowhouse - First published on September 14th, 2021
Canadian Nurse Whistleblowers: Many Dying After Getting Vaccines and Hospitals Are Filled With the Fully Vaccinated.
Erica Beardsley, from the small town of Pontiac in the Canadian province of Quebec, was a nurse for 11 years. She recently resigned after her employer mandated that she get vaccinated.
At an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Canada, she spoke with a reporter about the gruesome things she has seen as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve physically seen people restraining the elderly and vaccinating them against their will while they scream ‘No,’” said Beardsley. “I’ve seen patients coming in with suicide and … once they’re dead, they are testing them for COVID. Why? Why are we testing them for COVID?”
“I’ve witnessed a lot of people dying of heart attacks shortly after the vaccine,” she continued. “I’ve witnessed miscarriages at full-term five days, four days, after the vaccine.”
Canadian Nurse Whistleblowers: Many Dying After Getting Vaccines and Hospitals Are Filled With the Fully Vaccinated.
Erica Beardsley, from the small town of Pontiac in the Canadian province of Quebec, was a nurse for 11 years. She recently resigned after her employer mandated that she get vaccinated.
At an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Canada, she spoke with a reporter about the gruesome things she has seen as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve physically seen people restraining the elderly and vaccinating them against their will while they scream ‘No,’” said Beardsley. “I’ve seen patients coming in with suicide and … once they’re dead, they are testing them for COVID. Why? Why are we testing them for COVID?”
“I’ve witnessed a lot of people dying of heart attacks shortly after the vaccine,” she continued. “I’ve witnessed miscarriages at full-term five days, four days, after the vaccine.”
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