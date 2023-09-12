Darien, Panamá, on the anniversary of 9/11 is completely overrun with thousands arriving today.

BEN BERGQUAM | Breaking: Lajas Blancas, Darien, Panamá, on the anniversary of 9/11 is completely overrun.





Over 4000 people in one day all heading to America because of the invitation that Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas and the Democrats have sent to the world! Rather than protecting America, they are inviting our enemies to attack us. They are #Traitors! This is why they’re attacking President Trump, because they know he is coming for them.





“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice









Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com. Use promo code RAV for free activation today.





http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com