IMRAN KHAN'S MP DEMANDS PAKISTAN DECLARE HOLY WAR 'JIHAD' AGAINST ISRAEL & SLAMS US VP KAMALA HARRIS

The Pakistani Parliament Wants a Raging Inferno of Jihad (Holy War) Against the Criminal Zionist State for Its Torture and Murder of Palestinians. PM Imran Khand-led PTI leader Asma Hadeed on Wednesday told the Pakistan Parliament that the 'jihad' was the last resort remaining to deal with Israel. With Israel and Hamas' violent clashes continuing for the third week now, a call for waging 'jihad' against Israel has been raised in the Pakistan Parliament, at a time when the global community is seeking a ceasefire to ensure peace in the Middle East and the world is still combatting the COVID pandemic - the most disruptive single global event since World War 2. Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI's legislator Asma Hadeed on Wednesday told the Pakistan Parliament that the 'jihad' was the only resort remaining to deal with Israel, adding that dialogue is not an option anymore.The PTI leader, without expressing any condemnation for the violence that has disrupted peace in the region, remarked that all 'our children will be dedicated to jihad' against Israel. Asma Qadeer was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a reserved seat for women from Pakistan's Punjab province in the 2018 Pakistani general election. In an address to the Pakistan Parliament on Wednesday, Asma Qadeer claimed that Israel has been 'torturing' women and children, and to fight back, she said she would be the first one to wage 'jihad' against Zionists. The PTI leader minced no words as she attacked US Vice President Kamala Harris as well for backing Israel's stand against the Palestine-based militant organization Hamas, which controls Gaza. Calling the US Vice President a 'disgrace on womanhood,' the politician belonging to Imran Khan's PTI said that Harris is 'not backing America but India's stance on the issue.''No solution other than jihad': PTI leaderIn a video that has now come to light, Asma Qadeer can be heard saying, "What Israel is doing to our brothers and sisters over there, it should be certain now that other than jihad there is no other solution. The way they are torturing our children and women, I am with you. I will be the first one to go on jihad. Put my name first. I will go and save my Palestinian brothers and sisters from those who have crossed all the limits of humanity." "Kamala Harris has disgraced womanhood. She has justified the acts of Israel. She is the Vice President of America. I am ashamed, I used to think that Muslims should initiate dialogue, no sir. I take my words back. Now, there is no other way other than jihad. We declare jihad. We will avenge the deaths of Palestinians and we will dedicate all our children to it. I want to tell America, Kamala Harris, that if your mother was from India and that you have justified the acts of Israel, you haven't taken India's stance but you have taken India's stance. The whole of America should be ashamed that their Vice President has spoken India's words to back Israel," she added.