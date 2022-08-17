The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. The filmmakers goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to and brainwashed by a hidden enemy.



This project was the result of two years of work made by a team of professionals. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.





This project was independently produced and funded.