© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media &
Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout
their content. The filmmakers goal is to wake up the general public by shedding
light on how we all have been lied to and brainwashed by a hidden enemy.
This project was the result of two years of work made by a team of professionals. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.
This project was independently produced and funded.