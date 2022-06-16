Cubes inside the Sun and other anomalies, April 2022

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Space Anomalies.
These anomalies were captured in solar space by SOHO Lasco C2, Lasco C3 and Stereo Ahead COR 2 on April 2022.
Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4etIxQLrNjgx/