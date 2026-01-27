BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Jan. 27, 2026. Lesson: 17-2026. Title: The God of Eyes and Ears
Proverbs 20:10–12 reveals the Lord’s concern for justice, integrity, and spiritual awareness. Dishonest weights and measures are an abomination to God, exposing how corruption often hides behind everyday transactions. Yet the passage also reminds us that the Lord Himself fashioned the hearing ear and the seeing eye—nothing escapes His notice. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how God measures fairness, why integrity matters in both public and private life, and how living wisely begins with remembering that the God who gave us eyes and ears also sees and hears all.

Lesson 17-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


