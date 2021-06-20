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Making CDS abroad in a hotel
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352 views • June 20, 2021
As travel normalizes, you can make a 3000 ppm chlorine dioxide solution for all your water purification needs, as you enjoy your adventures abroad.
This method is based on the video shown here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1f30d20-3a83-4b0a-8892-d1a5d21498cf
This method is based on the video shown here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1f30d20-3a83-4b0a-8892-d1a5d21498cf
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