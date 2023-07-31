Today's Terror in 'Donetsk' - at least 1 person has been Killed and 6 Wounded in a Ukrainian Attack on a Residential area in the city centre

Report from the ground on another day of terror in Donetsk where least one person has been killed and six wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a residential area in the city centre with preliminary reports suggesting that western-supplied weapons were responsible
