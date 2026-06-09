Gary Holman Now in the Arms of Jesus

Words cannot express how sad we are to hear of Gary Holman's passing. Gary was a Watchman with dreams & visions like me. He was called to warn, (like me) And when he finished his work God called him home. In Gary's last video he posted June 5th. he describes exactly how he would pass away, the very next day on June 6th. Gary passed, just as he predicted.

We are so sad at his passing. But we know we will see Gary soon, very soon. As I have been getting more dreams of heaven, and boarding a 747 bound for heaven, and now with Gary's passing & the way the world is getting our time here on this earth is very short.

God has been giving me messages, hints that my work here is almost up as well, so one day soon we the faithful we go home.

We are calling for prayers for Gary's family and especially Melissa his wife and their two children.

Gary was faithful to the end.

Gary & his family visited us on several occasions and Gary & I even made a video together on our yard swing in our back yard.

So, we knew Gary & Melissa quite well. And that is why his passing hurts so much.

PLEASE keep them in your prayers.

And God keep you

And God Bless you

And may God's face shine down upon you.

And give you peace.

WITH MUCH LOVE & MORE GRACE FROM ABOVE

Tony Lamb & Sister Bobbie Lamb

www.TonyLamb.org