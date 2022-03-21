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Devolution Addendum Series Part 3 - Durham & Lindell, by Patel Patriot, 22 Nov 2021
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42 views • March 21, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 3 - 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐦 & 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 22 𝐍𝐨𝐯 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-3
Patrick Gunnels begins reading this Addendum right away.
Patrick covers several other topics before he starts reading this Devolution Addendum.
This Addendum article covers Mike Lindell's suit to SCOTUS to over turn the 3 Nov 2020 presidential election. It also suggests Durham's & Lindell's relationship with Trump, which affects their relations with the Biden administration.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-3
Patrick Gunnels begins reading this Addendum right away.
Patrick covers several other topics before he starts reading this Devolution Addendum.
This Addendum article covers Mike Lindell's suit to SCOTUS to over turn the 3 Nov 2020 presidential election. It also suggests Durham's & Lindell's relationship with Trump, which affects their relations with the Biden administration.
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