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Steve Kirsch: Bombshell Israeli Data on Pfizer Shot Adverse Effects (mirrored)
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Mirrored from Brighteon channel The New American at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/b0a2fc1b-9f76-43d4-a780-5b8d53d8ef48

Israel's Ministry of Health (MOH) took a year and a half from Pfizer Covid vaccines’ rollout before looking at adverse effects. In December 2021, the MOH tasked the outside experts to analyze the data it collected between December 2021 and May 2022.As appeared from the leaked Zoom meeting between the panel and MOH, the findings of the panel clearly showed that the Pfizer shot was extremely unsafe and that it caused injuries that were neither mild nor short-term. Most importantly, the panel was able to prove a link between the shots and the most commonly reported side effects, such as neurological problems and menstrual irregularities. The MOH's official report published reflected none of it. Neither the mainstream media nor public health authorities are interested in this explosive information, said Steve Kirsch, who was among the first to publicize the story in America.


Steve Kirsch is the Executive Director of COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund


https://www.treatearly.org/




Steve Kirsch is also Executive Director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation


https://www.vacsafety.org/




To get more information on the story, please visit https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-proof-that-the-top-israeli?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2




To follow Steve Kirsch on Substack, please visit https://stevekirsch.substack.com/




For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccineisraelbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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