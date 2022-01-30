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Censored Dr Andrew Wakefield Responds to Allegations and His Loss of Medical License
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73 views • January 30, 2022
Full Transcript Available and Interactive Video Index at the Video Link!
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE --> https://vaxxedthemovie.com/dr-andrew-wakefield-deals-with-allegations/ Note the "Age Restriction" and see if you think it is for valid reasons or just to decrease viewers. Sign in to your account to watch. There is nothing "restricted" to be concerned about -- except that people might hear the truth.
1. Dr. Wakefield's Medical Background - 0:00
Wakefield shares his medical background as a gastroenterologist and how he became involved in research related to autism.
Connector.
2. The Link Between Autism and The MMR Vaccine - 1:24
The link between the MMR and inflammatory bowel disease was first brought to the attention of Dr. Wakefield and his colleagues by the parents of sick children. Wakefield explains how human disease syndromes are normally identified and then studied and how that related to their study on MMR and the age of exposure. Jump to section.
Connector.
3. MMR Vaccine Safety - 3:28
Wakefield explains how safety studies on vaccines including the MMR, were largely inadequate. Testing for single vaccines was better. Jump to section.
Connector.
4. The Lancet Study - 5:05
Wakefield lays out the facts as why the case series report was published in 1998 in the Lancet. Jump to section.
Connector.
5. Conflict of Interest - 6:13
Wakefield addresses the allegations against him for “conflict of interest” and how he has been accused of being on the payroll of lawyers with regards to the Lancet study versus serving as medical expert in a litigation case against the vaccine manufacturers. Jump to section.
Connector.
6. The Discrediting of Dr. Wakefield - 8:21
Although there were 12 other authors on the study, Wakefield describes how he was targeted and vilified by the medical community and journalists because he had joined the litigation against and spoke out about the pharmaceutical manufactures. Brian Deer, the freelance journalist who most obviously went on the attack against Wakefield wrote for The Sunday Paper, the British paper published by James Murdoch, who was then on the board of GlaxoSmithKline. Jump to section.
Connector.
7. Blood Samples - 14:25
One criticism of Wakefield is the claim that he “unethically” took blood samples from children at his son’s birthday party for the study. Wakefield shares where he was at fault. Jump to section.
Connector.
8. Retraction of the Lancet Paper - 16:12
The Lancet paper was withdrawn on the basis of two allegations which Wakefield defends: 1) that the children in the study were sequentially investigated, and 2) that there was no ethical approval for the study. Jump to section.
Connector.
9. Medical License - 17:21
Wakefield describes the process in which the General Medical Counsel (GMC) revoked his medical license in the UK. Although Wakefield was had to forfeit an appeal for reinstatement due to financial realities, Professor Walker Smith, a co-author on the study who also lost his license, appealed and overturned the decision and was reinstated. Jump to section.
Connector.
10. Consequences - 19:56
Following the 1998 study, after Wakefield suggested that parents should opt for the single vaccine, the vaccine manufacturers (Merck and GlaxoKlineSmith) stopped making them available in the marketplace. Jump to section.
11. Outlook - 22:00
Despite the controversy and criticism, Wakefield explains what keeps him going. Jump to section.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE --> https://vaxxedthemovie.com/dr-andrew-wakefield-deals-with-allegations/ Note the "Age Restriction" and see if you think it is for valid reasons or just to decrease viewers. Sign in to your account to watch. There is nothing "restricted" to be concerned about -- except that people might hear the truth.
1. Dr. Wakefield's Medical Background - 0:00
Wakefield shares his medical background as a gastroenterologist and how he became involved in research related to autism.
Connector.
2. The Link Between Autism and The MMR Vaccine - 1:24
The link between the MMR and inflammatory bowel disease was first brought to the attention of Dr. Wakefield and his colleagues by the parents of sick children. Wakefield explains how human disease syndromes are normally identified and then studied and how that related to their study on MMR and the age of exposure. Jump to section.
Connector.
3. MMR Vaccine Safety - 3:28
Wakefield explains how safety studies on vaccines including the MMR, were largely inadequate. Testing for single vaccines was better. Jump to section.
Connector.
4. The Lancet Study - 5:05
Wakefield lays out the facts as why the case series report was published in 1998 in the Lancet. Jump to section.
Connector.
5. Conflict of Interest - 6:13
Wakefield addresses the allegations against him for “conflict of interest” and how he has been accused of being on the payroll of lawyers with regards to the Lancet study versus serving as medical expert in a litigation case against the vaccine manufacturers. Jump to section.
Connector.
6. The Discrediting of Dr. Wakefield - 8:21
Although there were 12 other authors on the study, Wakefield describes how he was targeted and vilified by the medical community and journalists because he had joined the litigation against and spoke out about the pharmaceutical manufactures. Brian Deer, the freelance journalist who most obviously went on the attack against Wakefield wrote for The Sunday Paper, the British paper published by James Murdoch, who was then on the board of GlaxoSmithKline. Jump to section.
Connector.
7. Blood Samples - 14:25
One criticism of Wakefield is the claim that he “unethically” took blood samples from children at his son’s birthday party for the study. Wakefield shares where he was at fault. Jump to section.
Connector.
8. Retraction of the Lancet Paper - 16:12
The Lancet paper was withdrawn on the basis of two allegations which Wakefield defends: 1) that the children in the study were sequentially investigated, and 2) that there was no ethical approval for the study. Jump to section.
Connector.
9. Medical License - 17:21
Wakefield describes the process in which the General Medical Counsel (GMC) revoked his medical license in the UK. Although Wakefield was had to forfeit an appeal for reinstatement due to financial realities, Professor Walker Smith, a co-author on the study who also lost his license, appealed and overturned the decision and was reinstated. Jump to section.
Connector.
10. Consequences - 19:56
Following the 1998 study, after Wakefield suggested that parents should opt for the single vaccine, the vaccine manufacturers (Merck and GlaxoKlineSmith) stopped making them available in the marketplace. Jump to section.
11. Outlook - 22:00
Despite the controversy and criticism, Wakefield explains what keeps him going. Jump to section.
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