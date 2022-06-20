A CERN Insider Exposes Demonic Portals - What They Are Really Doing At CERN

MyCatholicRedPill.





Note: THE BLACK SUN, CERN and the MANDELA EFFECT. Something or some force is leading me down this road of realization. I have had a recent rash of video clips that involved the Mandela Effect and all the current Ukrainian issues with Neo-Nazis and the symbolism used, namely the Black Sun (see Black Sun symbol inserted in the thumbnail above). Back in March 2020, I was playing at my last mass (it was the first or second Sunday of Lent before I was laid-off as a church musician because of the Covid restrictions) and a couple of hours before mass I started having symptoms of an aural migraine that I get from time to time, but not up to that point for many years. A strange phenomenon where you get random flashing light patterns in your field of view before the onset of a bad migraine headache. If I quickly take a Tylenol and lay down in a dark room it passes in a couple of hours without the resulting migraine. In this case it wasn’t random or a coincidence. For the sake of space, I believe this phenomenon is linked to your pineal gland and in this case, I had a fully resolved pattern of the Black Sun symbol in my field of view. At the time I had no idea what the pattern was, but reminded me of a symmetrical crop circle pattern. Later I spent hours researching crop circles and sure enough I found the exact pattern with even the distinct angles of the pattern facing the same direction. I believe that the Covid plandemic, death vaccine, NWO agenda and recent Ukraine events all have to do with the Neo-Nazis and these Black Sun occult Satanists. The key is what is being done in secret there involving all these corrupt politicians and the like. Gene Decode speaks at length about CERN, the MANDELA EFFECT and this Nazi cult still runs both the off world and everything on earth here, however I believe not for long, in this spiritual warfare, as these criminals and enemies of humanity are exposed. Marcum MyCatholicRedPill)





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May 30th, 2022.

Jim Crenshaw

A great video about the evil CERN is trying to unleash upon us. Source: Paul Begley

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANvaGdd1ajy9/





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