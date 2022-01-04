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New 5g killtower with no identification at Shell station corner of Greenway and N. 7th st
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60 views • January 04, 2022
Location: Behind Shell convenience store gas station at N. 7th st. and Greenway, North Phoenix Arizona
Owner,Operator: Unknown
Analysis: These millimeter wave emission towers are sproutng like weeds all over major cities worldwide.
Many researchers are sounding the alarm about the serious dangers these towers present to the public including emitting cancer, tumor causing radiation, binary weapon system coupled with the big pharma nanotech injections. It's believed these towers will enable globalist controllers to also track and trace anyone receiving the tracer "vaccine" injections for AI hive mind control and liquidation if deemed nonessential, troublesome.
Physician Lee Merritt has claimed(along with other credible sources)the tower radiation can block human oxygen absorption mimicing "Coronavirus" symptoms.
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Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
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My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
Owner,Operator: Unknown
Analysis: These millimeter wave emission towers are sproutng like weeds all over major cities worldwide.
Many researchers are sounding the alarm about the serious dangers these towers present to the public including emitting cancer, tumor causing radiation, binary weapon system coupled with the big pharma nanotech injections. It's believed these towers will enable globalist controllers to also track and trace anyone receiving the tracer "vaccine" injections for AI hive mind control and liquidation if deemed nonessential, troublesome.
Physician Lee Merritt has claimed(along with other credible sources)the tower radiation can block human oxygen absorption mimicing "Coronavirus" symptoms.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
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