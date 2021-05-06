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C.O.S. How does a Convention Work? Answers: Ever wondered how a Convention of States would work?
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51 views • May 06, 2021
Have you ever wondered how a Convention of States would work? Someone had questions on this and posted a video expressing concern. Dusty Friday answers how a convention would work and why it is important to have. Let's take a look...
Delegates Authorization Letters:
https://csac.history.wisc.edu/document-collections/the-constitutional-convention/convention-delegates/
Constitutional Convention Vs. Convention of States:
https://youtu.be/qaDx3THL9gQ
The Annapolis Convention:
https://youtu.be/rP7wNxsFCl0
Convention Video-Podcast Full:
https://youtu.be/d_lo27cYNlY
Convention Short:
https://youtu.be/ANWIzEhWVEg
Visit www.conventionofstates.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Delegates Authorization Letters:
https://csac.history.wisc.edu/document-collections/the-constitutional-convention/convention-delegates/
Constitutional Convention Vs. Convention of States:
https://youtu.be/qaDx3THL9gQ
The Annapolis Convention:
https://youtu.be/rP7wNxsFCl0
Convention Video-Podcast Full:
https://youtu.be/d_lo27cYNlY
Convention Short:
https://youtu.be/ANWIzEhWVEg
Visit www.conventionofstates.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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