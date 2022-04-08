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THE GREAT CON FUSION (2022, UKRAINE, WEF, MFP, PSYOPS) BY DESIGN...
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244 views • April 08, 2022
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(world orders review)
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The GREAT 'CON' FUSION (2022, Ukraine, WEF, MFP, Psyops) It's All By DESIGN...
(silview) https://www.bitchute.com/video/w0WZcHPL70i0/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
"The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia.
Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia."
"The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental , nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink"
"A hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance, this new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia but to keep the very structure of society intact."
"The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous..." ― George Orwell,
================
Summary and more info @ https://silview.media/
https://silview.media/2022/03/29/the-great-con-fusion-its-by-design/
================
HYPER-NORMALIZATION (Adam Curtis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLterjyK0oyb/
================
"TRUST ULTRA" / "TRUST NAOMI" (Spacebusters)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6NbxPr7TZF6/
ORDO AB CHAO; THE 4 HORSEMEN OF THE GREAT LUCIFERIAN RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFfBY1wEzY0l/
A SEVERE STUDY of PANDORA'S DREAMS... May PRESERVE SANITY from CABAL'S SCHEMES
(Alan Watt) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVsCUMW5J2Vp/
Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum) Fourth Industrial Revolution (Full Audio Book)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pQ4iHKErmr65/
THE BEAST FROM THE EAST... (Silas Speaks)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CUQy5umeEmPS/
GREAT NARRATIVE PARADOX (Silas Speaks)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E15GJRUJrdpD/
THE DOG'S BEEN WAGGED (In That Moment)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lFhrm6eCUqZ6/
WORLD WAR (((ZEE))) ... GREAT RESET !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4FFWC8ZkJRz/
UK (CITY OF LONDON / CROWN)
PLANNING CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK/PSYOP IN UKRAINE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K5zliJr81kkS/
Klaus Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
GREAT RESET (Build Back Better) is Essentially a (PSEUDO) SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
(Patrick Wood) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UzVGBeWZzW6/
THAT WILL BE YOUR 'GREAT RESET ! (88 BANKS CLOSE IN ONE DAY ACROSS IRELAND...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5iChtznYeqQ8/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalist Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
The GREAT 'CON' FUSION (2022, Ukraine, WEF, MFP, Psyops) It's All By DESIGN...
(silview) https://www.bitchute.com/video/w0WZcHPL70i0/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
"The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia.
Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia."
"The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental , nor do they result from from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink"
"A hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance, this new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia but to keep the very structure of society intact."
"The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous..." ― George Orwell,
================
Summary and more info @ https://silview.media/
https://silview.media/2022/03/29/the-great-con-fusion-its-by-design/
================
HYPER-NORMALIZATION (Adam Curtis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLterjyK0oyb/
================
"TRUST ULTRA" / "TRUST NAOMI" (Spacebusters)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6NbxPr7TZF6/
ORDO AB CHAO; THE 4 HORSEMEN OF THE GREAT LUCIFERIAN RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFfBY1wEzY0l/
A SEVERE STUDY of PANDORA'S DREAMS... May PRESERVE SANITY from CABAL'S SCHEMES
(Alan Watt) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVsCUMW5J2Vp/
Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum) Fourth Industrial Revolution (Full Audio Book)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pQ4iHKErmr65/
THE BEAST FROM THE EAST... (Silas Speaks)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CUQy5umeEmPS/
GREAT NARRATIVE PARADOX (Silas Speaks)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E15GJRUJrdpD/
THE DOG'S BEEN WAGGED (In That Moment)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lFhrm6eCUqZ6/
WORLD WAR (((ZEE))) ... GREAT RESET !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4FFWC8ZkJRz/
UK (CITY OF LONDON / CROWN)
PLANNING CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK/PSYOP IN UKRAINE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K5zliJr81kkS/
Klaus Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
THE GREAT-CORONA NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlUQgaZwLqvU/
GREAT RESET (Build Back Better) is Essentially a (PSEUDO) SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
(Patrick Wood) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UzVGBeWZzW6/
THAT WILL BE YOUR 'GREAT RESET ! (88 BANKS CLOSE IN ONE DAY ACROSS IRELAND...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5iChtznYeqQ8/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN...GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalist Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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