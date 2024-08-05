🏡 Unlocking the Real Estate Market: The Inventory Crisis 🏡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🗝️ Brad Weisman, a Keller Williams Platinum Realty agent, says, "Our main issue in real estate right now is inventory.
📉 Surprisingly, it's not as much about affordability. If we increase inventory, affordability will follow.
💡 Politicians often push for programs to make housing more affordable, but these can backfire by raising prices.
The real solution? We need to build more homes." 🏘️
🔗 Want to hear the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above!