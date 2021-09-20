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MONDAY MADNESS: WALL STREET AND CRYPTO PLUNGE, VOLCANO ALERT, AND GEN. FLYNN’S 7 RAYS
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307 views • September 20, 2021
MONDAY MADNESS: WALL STREET AND CRYPTO PLUNGE, VOLCANO ALERT, AND GEN. FLYNN’S 7 RAYS https://www.trunews.com/stream/monday-madness-wall-street-and-crypto-plunge-volcano-alert-and-gen-flynns-7-rays-new
Today on TruNews, financial collapse may be imminent for multiple banks and financial institutions connected to the Evergrande debacle. The La Palma volcano may be making serious waves, of the tsunami kind, that may threaten the US eastern seaboard. Kerry Kinsey shares his experience of being a bold witness for Christ, and how demons are stirred up at the name of Jesus.

In our final segment, General Michael Flynn prays to the ‘seven rays’ and ‘in the name of legions’ at a Charismatic church conference. Was he signaling the Ascended Masters, promoted by Madame Blavatsky and Alice Bailey?

Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/20/21)
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big pharmayoutubetreasonfacebookamazongoogle2020 electionww3new world orderseditionthe great resetfake presidentelection integritychinajoescientific proof
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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