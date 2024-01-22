Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Structural Insulated House (SIP) aka "GREEN HOUSE" is a Death Warrant to You: Part 10 FISCHERSIPS Exposed
channel image
SIP HOUSE ROT
3 Subscribers
84 views
Published a day ago

I apologize for the poor video quality due to my lack of skills and tools, however this is a huge update of Fischersips and how they set up builders and potential or current homeowners for failure. 

Keywords
constructionsipgreen homefischersipsenergy efficient homehouse rotsip rothouse floor rothouse roof rotbuilding sip homebuilding sip housepatalunahouse moldsip house mold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket