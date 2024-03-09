Ancient Roman MEGA CITY In Montenegro! - On The Ground In Duklja (Doclea)

Ancient Wonders





Josh sigurdson reports from the ground at the ancient Roman mega city of Duklja outside of Podgorica, Montenegro.





The city also known by the spelling "Doclea" once was home to 40,000 people and is said to be the birth place of Roman Emperor Diocletian.





Built in the first century AD, the city was a major player in building up the region of Montenegro before it fell almost a thousand years ago.





The first excavations begun almost a thousand years ago. Today it sits almost constantly vacant despite being just 13 minutes from downtown Podgorica.





An influential but not vacant city in ruins.





The beauty of the region is breathtaking. The excavations continue slowly.





